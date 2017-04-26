Miss Nell Connor passes on

Nell Connor, popularly known as the Queen of Breakers, has died.

Ms Connor passed away last night ( 24 April.)

She was a stalwart in the Breakers community and was well loved.

Ms Connor was featured in a Government Information Services documentary, was known for preserving Caymanian tradition and was skilled in thatch work.

Community Affairs minister Hon Osbourne Bodden described Ms Connor as an icon and institution in Breakers and Cayman who always had sage advice to give.

Mr Bodden said “Ms Connor provided postal services and offered craft products, good company and food to many over her long years of service. She was glue of the Breakers community, where all met up and chatted and she kept tabs on all going ons.”

Funeral arrangements for Ms Connor are yet to be finalised. She was 96-years-old.

