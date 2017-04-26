C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Culture News

Miss Nell Connor passes on

April 25, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Nell Connor, popularly known as the Queen of Breakers, has died.

Ms Connor passed away last night ( 24 April.)

She was a stalwart in the Breakers community and was well loved.

Ms Connor was featured in a Government Information Services documentary, was known for preserving Caymanian tradition and was skilled in thatch work.

Community Affairs minister Hon Osbourne Bodden described Ms Connor as an icon and institution in Breakers and Cayman who always had sage advice to give.

Mr Bodden said “Ms Connor provided postal services and offered craft products,  good company and food to many over her long years of service. She was glue of the Breakers community, where all met up and chatted and she kept tabs on all going ons.”
Funeral arrangements for Ms Connor are yet to be finalised. She was 96-years-old.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: