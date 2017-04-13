MLA Suckoo tackles neighborhood issues in Newlands

Newlands is the only electoral district where two sitting MLAs are going head-to-head.

MLA Alva Suckoo said he aims to restore the people’s confidence in their government, and he’s starting at the neighborhood level.

“There are no sidewalks and cars are zooming by all day, it’s a bit dangerous,” said Mr. Suckoo.

He said he’s ready to take on the issues that really matter within the community.

“Overall, the district needs I think a better flood management plan, drainage management, and that’s one of the things that I want to tackle right away,” said Mr. Suckoo.

He brought Cayman 27 to the Hopefield Drive area, where he said there are major flooding issues.

“A lot of these yards are almost underwater, people have to drive through it, the cars get damaged, homes get damaged,” he said.

He told Cayman 27 implementing district councils will assist in tackling other neighborhood issues like sidewalks, streetlights, and covered bus stops for students.

“I want people to come forward, put themselves forward, and at a local level, put themselves forward and be elected onto these councils to work with their representative,” said Mr. Suckoo, who indicated that a district council for Newlands needn’t consist of more than five or six members.

Mr. Suckoo said, like anywhere else in Cayman, many Newlands families are fighting just to scrape by.

“Our people are having a hard time just sustaining their families, getting their kids educated, and it’s really starting to show itself in the social make up of these neighborhoods,” said Mr. Suckoo.

He proposed supporting single mothers with night time education programmes.

“We can offer babysitting services at the institution, we have ICCI right here, we have Clifton Hunter,” he explained. “Those institutions can be leveraged and used to provide education.”

With four years of legislative experience, on both sides of the chamber, he said his decision-making process is simple.

“If it’s good for Cayman, if it’s good for Caymanians, then I will do it. If it’s not then I can’t, my conscience won’t let me,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Mr. Suckoo is in a four-way race for Newlands against Minister Wayne Panton, Raul Gonzalez, Jr., and Mario Rankin.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

