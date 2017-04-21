C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Culture Environment News

National Trust celebrates Earth Day with free concert Saturday

April 21, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Science, nature, and live music. The National Trust is celebrating Earth Day 2017 with a concert for conservation.

The event is free to the public, and will also feature a March for Science as well as a sign-making craft station. Food and drink will also be on offer.

Organisers told Cayman 27 it’s a great way to bring people together to raise awareness of conservation issues.

“When people come out to enjoy the music, they’re also going to be coming out there to celebrate what we are going to celebrate, right, and coming together and talking about the different issues and the constructive ways that we can move forward,” said Morgan Ebanks of the National Trust.

The event takes place on Harbour drive from 5:30 to 9pm, local artists Bona Fide and Seven Miles Long with Mackenzie Brown are slated to perform.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: