Navassa disappointed in youth political involvement

C.D.P youth leader King Navassa said he is disappointed with the youth turn-out at last night’s C.D.P rally in Windsor Park George Town.

Mr. Navassa appeared on the platform for the party’s George Town candidates and lamented that he was not happy to see the small number of young people participating in the run up to elections.

“I’ll be honest I’m not proud of the turnout of young people I see here tonight but it is getting better and I know that if the C.D.P gets in sorry when the C.D.P get in it will get better,” Mr. Navassa said.

George Town West candidate Jonathan Piercy, Red Bay candidate Denniston Tibbetts and George Town North candidate Pearlina Mcgaw-Lumsden were among the speakers at the rally.

