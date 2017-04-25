Neighbours respond to rock hole woman’s cry for help

The neighbours of Rock Hole resident Lola Wright have spoken out to defend their landlord who they believe was wrongfully attacked by Miss Wright.

Last week Cayman 27 brought you a story on a Rock Hole woman who wanted the N.A.U to know publicly that she believes the $700 spent for her living situation was being wasted based on the state of the property.

Other tenants staying at the complex said Miss Wright’s claims of pests and a deplorable conditions were only brought to the forefront after learning she would be evicted and fellow tenant Leroy Jacob said Miss Wright made the public complaint to deter others from renting at the property.

“I think it’s vindictive you know like they trying to seek some kind of I don’t know favor or help or whatever from whosoever you know but I don’t think it’s right because you live here for so long why should you complain now,” Mr. Jacob said.

In her appeal last week Ms. Wright claimed the building had issues with pest control however the landlord’s wife Mrs. Carmen Dixon said pest control is done twice per year on the property.

Neighbours added they were always close to Miss Wright and her kids and said a family-like atmosphere was maintained until she publicly expressed discomfort with the yard.

