C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News

New candidate challenge looms

April 20, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

On the heels Alric Lindsay’s victory in court comes word that the Elections Office is contemplating a new candidacy challenge.

The new challenge arises out of Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s ruling on Nikolas Da Costa’s eligibility to stand for election.

Elections supervisor Wesley Howell confirmed a concern was recently lodged with the Elections Office about a female candidate’s citizenship.

He says that concern will be looked into, but stopped short of saying a formal challenge will be lodged.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: