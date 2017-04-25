C3 Pure Fibre
New judges tapped for Grand Court

April 24, 2017
Kevin Morales
The Cayman Islands now has six new appointees on its panel of acting Grand Court judges.

Justice Marlene Carter, Roger Chapple, Justice Carlisle Greaves, Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn, Justice Stephen Hellman and Justice Frank Williams are based in various areas of the Caribbean and England.

They now join the list of qualified and recommended people who may be invited to sit as acting Grand Court judges.

There are also two new judges in the Grand Court Financial Services division as Her Excellency Governor Helen Kilpatrick recently appointed Bermuda Chief Justice Ian Kawaley and Raj Parker.

All of the appointees come after the Judicial and Legal Services Commission recruited both locally and internationally.

About the author

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

