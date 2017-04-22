C3 Pure Fibre
New labour survey complete, Archer says numbers should be better

April 21, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Preliminary findings from Cayman’s spring Labour Force survey are expected to be released shortly.
And Finance Minister Hon Marco Archer says he expects employment numbers to improve.
The October Labour survey released earlier this month showed Caymanian unemployment rose to 7.1 percent in October of 2016. Up from 6.2 percent the year before. Mr Archer says the preliminary spring report should show improvements.
“It will take several weeks before you get the final results, but preliminary results will be available in the very near future and we are expecting to see some improvement in the unemployment statistics,” Mr Archer said.
He says the full spring report will not be ready before elections.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

