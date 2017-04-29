NFL stars visit JGHS

Carolina Panthers’ Darrel Young and New York Giants’ Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie also began their partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters Cayman earlier today in a visit to John Gray High School.

Young, a big brother himself, reflected on his personal experience growing up as an athlete with a brother in the military and single parent household, and how sports transformed his life as a person.

His memorable quote was ‘don’t complain about having too much on your plate if your goal was to eat’.

Rodgers-Cromartie then spoke about his upbringing and being kicked out of 5 high schools before landing at Tennessee State where his uncle worked, only to turn it around and get drafted.

In speaking with Big Brothers Big Sisters, they are hoping to have the two players back and do more visits and mentoring in the future.

