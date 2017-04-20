Nickolas DaCosta disqualified

Yesterday there were 62 candidates throwing their hat into the electoral ring as of this morning, there are now 61.

Chief justice Anthony Smellie dismissed 26-year-old Nickolas DaCosta, who would have been the youngest candidate if he were allowed to continue running in the Cayman Brac West & Little Cayman electoral district.

He was disqualified on the grounds of having dual citizenship, Caymanian and American.

It was mentioned in court that candidates are not qualified for the election process if they possess a US citizenship.

Election supervisor Wesley Howell gave a brief statement on the situation of candidates going before the court.

“The matters that were brought to court, [the Elections Office] could not legally enter it and relied on the court to make a declaration based on the legal interpretation,” said Elections supervisor Wesley Howell.

