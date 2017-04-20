C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News

Nickolas DaCosta disqualified

April 19, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Yesterday there were 62 candidates throwing their hat into the electoral ring as of this morning, there are now 61.

Chief justice Anthony Smellie dismissed 26-year-old Nickolas DaCosta, who would have been the youngest candidate if he were allowed to continue running in the Cayman Brac West & Little Cayman electoral district.

He was disqualified on the grounds of having dual citizenship, Caymanian and American.

It was mentioned in court that candidates are not qualified for the election process if they possess a US citizenship.

Election supervisor Wesley Howell gave a brief statement on the situation of candidates going before the court.

“The matters that were brought to court, [the Elections Office] could not legally enter it and relied on the court to make a declaration based on the legal interpretation,” said Elections supervisor Wesley Howell.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: