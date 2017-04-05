No fooling: DOE kicks off turtle season with earliest nest ever

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 it had suspicions that reports of the year’s first turtle nest, on 1st April of all days, was just a joke. Instead, DOE research officers found the earliest turtle nest ever recorded in 20 years of turtle monitoring efforts.

It’s believed the nest was laid 31 March by either a loggerhead or hawksbill turtle, due to the tracks left in the sand.

Nesting season typically begins in May, but nests are occasionally found in the latter half of April.

“It’s interesting that we are seeing so much early nesting, it could be a sign that the waters are warming,” said DOE research officer Janice Blumenthal. “We’ll have to do some further investigation of the reasons behind this shift in the nesting season.”

You might recall, the last nest of the 2016 season was recorded on Christmas day.

The DOE asks that any turtle nests be reported to its turtle hotline at 938-NEST.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

