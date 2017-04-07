No immediate access to Cannabis oil

The first batch of cannabis oil has touched down in Cayman however for cancer patients with a prescriptions they will have to wait for immediate access to the treatment.

Local pharmacies do not appear to be buying the oil in bulk and cannabis advocate Dennie Warren Jr. who received the first dose this week said pharmacies are waiting for patients to come to them with prescriptions before ordering the product as opposed to having it on the shelves ready to sell.

Fosters Pharmacy Senior Manager Michael Anderson said his office approved the first importation into Cayman and said no other prescriptions have been received.

Based on feedback received from pharmacies some doctors are still having trouble to decipher how much should be prescribed to patients.

