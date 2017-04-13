C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News

No new Ready2Work KY yet

April 12, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

While Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says the pilot phase of the Ready2Work KY programme was successful, he’s in no rush to implement a new cohort under the programme before elections.
But he says that doesn’t spell an end for the programme all together. He said Caymanian employment remains a priority for his administration and the programme remains a part of making that happen.

“As I said from the start it is not a one-off exercise it is a programme that we have to keep running to ensure that as many Caymanians as possible get the opportunity to address whatever deficits there are within their skills set and give them a greater ability to participate in the workforce,” Mr McLaughlin said.

He told a party conference Saturday (April 8) night the party will make changes to the way work permits are advertised to give Caymanians a greater chance at employment.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: