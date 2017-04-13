No new Ready2Work KY yet

While Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says the pilot phase of the Ready2Work KY programme was successful, he’s in no rush to implement a new cohort under the programme before elections.

But he says that doesn’t spell an end for the programme all together. He said Caymanian employment remains a priority for his administration and the programme remains a part of making that happen.

“As I said from the start it is not a one-off exercise it is a programme that we have to keep running to ensure that as many Caymanians as possible get the opportunity to address whatever deficits there are within their skills set and give them a greater ability to participate in the workforce,” Mr McLaughlin said.

He told a party conference Saturday (April 8) night the party will make changes to the way work permits are advertised to give Caymanians a greater chance at employment.

