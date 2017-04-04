C3 Pure Fibre
Paperwork mistake gives man extra prison time

April 3, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Caymanian Sherlock Samuel Bodden was sentenced back in 2005 for firearm related offences but spent extra time in jail after he said prison administrators and the police made a mistake when calculating his sentence.

Mr. Bodden was released from Northward prison in February of this year (2017) after serving over 5 extra months behind bars and said he was to be released in August of last year (2016).

“Well I was released this year wrongfully because they get to realise when I brought it to their attention that this here stated that I should have been released from August last year now they didn’t release me until this year because when I brought it to their attention they were telling me I was wrong and when they realise I was right and they was wrong they just kick me out of prison,” Mr. Bodden explained.

He shares his story with Cayman 27’s Mario Grey who has this report.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

