Planning: ironshore dig done without permission

April 6, 2017
Joe Avary
The Planning Department told Cayman 27 shoreline modifications that sent a plume of silt into a marine park almost two weeks ago on 27 March were done without permission.

The department has issued the landowners an enforcement notice.

Planning director Haroon Pandohie said the landowner has 56 days to respond to the notice by applying for permission.

If that’s not done, the matter will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for breach of development control charges in summary court.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

