Planning: ironshore dig done without permission

The Planning Department told Cayman 27 shoreline modifications that sent a plume of silt into a marine park almost two weeks ago on 27 March were done without permission.

The department has issued the landowners an enforcement notice.

Planning director Haroon Pandohie said the landowner has 56 days to respond to the notice by applying for permission.

If that’s not done, the matter will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for breach of development control charges in summary court.

