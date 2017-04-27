Players speak on strike, referees return to the pitch

Late Wednesday afternoon CIFA distributed its weekend fixtures, signalling that the referee’s strike may have ended after 3 weeks of turmoil.

We spoke with Bodden Town FC members on Ramon Sealy, Karl Solomon and Kyle Leon to get their thoughts on the issue as the remaining three weeks of games along with the FA Cup are seemingly back on schedule.

Cayman 27 reached out to CIRA but did not get a confirmation as to whether the strike had officially ended, as they opted not to return to the pitch until written confirmation of a police presence was in hand, securing their safety.

CIFA’s new zero tolerance policy includes the addition of more stringent suspensions for official abuse along with a heightened security at playing fields moving forward.

