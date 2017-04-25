C3 Pure Fibre
Police hunt Bodden Town robbery suspects

April 24, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police continue their search for two male suspects in Cayman’s latest robbery over the weekend which saw a 40-year-old woman accosted in Bodden Town.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Friday ( 21 April ).

Police say two males came up behind the woman, of Bodden Town, as she exited her vehicle and grabbed her handbag.

They escaped on foot running towards Mija Road, Bodden Town.

The woman was unhurt. The stolen bag contained three black purses, a passport, a credit card, three debit cards and a small amount of CI cash.

Police also released suspect descriptions.

The first suspect is described as slim build with a dark complexion, about 5′ 4″ tall and about 140 lbs.

His face was wrapped with a white “t”-shirt and he was wearing black pants with no shirt on.

The second suspect is also slim build, about 5′ 6″ tall and about 150 lbs. He has a light brown complexion.

His face was also wrapped with a white “t”-shirt. He was wearing a black pants with no shirt on.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

