Police investigating Newlands candidate Rankin for 2 car accidents

Police confirm Monday (10 April) they’re investigating a pair of single-car accidents involving vehicles owned by independent Newlands candidate, Mario Rankin.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday (8 April), police responded to a report of a damaged Range Rover left at a roundabout near the intersection of Poindexter Dr. and the East-West Arterial, according to an RCIPS spokesperson.

Police say that vehicle belongs to Mr. Rankin.

The driver was not present and there was not indication another vehicle was involved.

Police also say a different vehicle registered to Mr. Rankin was involved in a single-car accident on Shedden Rd. on 13 February.

Mr. Rankin declined to comment when reached by phone Monday (10 April).

Police say no one was reported injured in either instance and both incidents are under investigation.

