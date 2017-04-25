Police taser suspect in busy weekend

Police early Saturday (22 April) used a taser on a man they say was armed and hostile.

Police arrested a man they say was in possession of a knife and machete during a fight outside Meringue Town restaurant on Boilers Road, according to an RCIPS press release. They say he would not follow officers’ instructions and began to advance and so a taser was used.

The 37-year old George Town man was arrested for disorderly conduct at a licensed premises and possession of a restricted weapon as well as two counts of indecent assault.

Earlier in the night, police say two men robbed another man outside Singh’s Roti Shop by forcing him to the ground and cutting his wallet from his back pocket.

In all, 20 people were arrested over the weekend as police responded to 104 reports on Friday (21 April) night alone.

