Polling places, mobile voting information announced

The nearly 21,000 eligible voters in the Cayman Islands now know where they can exercise their democratic right on 24 May.
The Elections Office Monday (10 April) released a list of polling places for all 19 electoral districts as well as the polling day and locations for mobile voting.
Here are the polling places:
General Election Polling Location
West Bay North
First Assembly of God Church Hall, 100 Finch Drive, West Bay
West Bay West
Sir John A Cumber Primary School, 36 Fountain Rd, West Bay
West Bay Central
Ed Bush Sport Field & Conf. Room, 90 Stadium Drive, West Bay
West Bay South
John Gray Memorial United Church Hall, 26 West Church Street, West Bay
George Town North
George Town Primary School, 179 School Rd, George Town
George Town Central
George Town – Town Hall, 43 Fort St, George Town
George Town West
Cayman Prep School, 242 Smith Road, George Town
George Town South
John Gray High School, 73 Academy Way, George Town
George Town East
First Baptist Church Hall, 920A Crewe Rd, George Town
Red Bay
Red Bay Primary School, 271 Shamrock Rd, George Town
Prospect
Prospect Primary School, 169 Poindexter Rd, George Town
Savannah
Savannah Primary School, 1659 Shamrock Rd, Bodden Town
Newlands
International College of the Cayman Islands, 595 Hirst Rd, Bodden Town
Bodden Town West
Agricultural Grounds Pavilion, 199 Lottery Rd, Bodden Town
Bodden Town East
Bodden Town Primary School, 64 Condor Rd, Bodden Town
North Side
Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre, 923 North Side Rd
East End
William Allen McLaughlin Civic Centre, 80 John McLean Drive
Cayman Brac West & Little Cayman
West End Primary School, 10 Cotton Tree Bay Rd, Cayman Brac
Cayman Brac East
Creek Primary School, 28 Student Drive
