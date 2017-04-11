C3 Pure Fibre
Premier says he expects unemployment numbers to drop

April 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is not too worried about unemployment numbers among Caymanians increasing by one percent.

He says he expects the numbers to drop when more projects come on line.

Last week the October 2016 labour force survey was released and pointed to the unemployment rate of Caymanians growing.

But the number of employed Caymanians also grew.

Premier McLaughlin says that increase shows more people are encouraged to work thanks to economic growth. The introduction of minimum wage and the increase in retirement age.

“I do believe when the next report is published and that survey is starting shortly that you are going to see a significant reduction overall as more and more projects get on the way and the economy continues to grow,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Premier McLaughlin says government is continuing with its thrust to get more Caymanians on the job and he’s pleased with the success of the Ready2Work.KY programme.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

