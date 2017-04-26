Progressives bring ‘big red machine’ to West Bay

The Progressives’ campaign roadshow ventured into what has historically been considered ‘enemy territory,’ the CDP stronghold of West Bay.

Several of the party’s 15 candidates were on hand at West Bay public beach as the ‘big red machine’ made it’s appeal to voters last night under the stars.

Candidate Daphne Orrett said many West Bayers are fed up with the CDP and looking for change.

“There are not as many pro-CDP now as there was even a year ago,” said candidate Daphne Orrett. “We are tired of scandal, corruption, waste of money, we are tired of being ignored.”

The Progressives’ next event is in Bodden Town Wednesday night (26 April).

