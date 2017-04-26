C3 Pure Fibre
Progressives bring ‘big red machine’ to West Bay

April 25, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Progressives’ campaign roadshow ventured into what has historically been considered ‘enemy territory,’ the CDP stronghold of West Bay.

Candidate Daphne Orrett is challenging Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush and independent Paul Rivers for the West Bay West constituency.

Several of the party’s 15 candidates were on hand at West Bay public beach as the ‘big red machine’ made it’s appeal to voters last night under the stars.

Candidate Daphne Orrett said many West Bayers are fed up with the CDP and looking for change.

“There are not as many pro-CDP now as there was even a year ago,” said candidate Daphne Orrett. “We are tired of scandal, corruption, waste of money, we are tired of being ignored.”

The Progressives’ next event is in Bodden Town Wednesday night (26 April).

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

