Progressives propose more immigration changes

Premier and Progressives’ party leader Hon. Alden McLaughlin says more immigration policy changes are on the way. That’s if his government remains in power come May 24th.

The announcement comes as the party launched its national campaign on Grand Cayman Saturday ( 22 April ) night.

The Progressives leader teased party faithful with preview of his plans at his party’s Grand Cayman launch.

“We are going to create a human resource authority and we are going to move the whole issue of work permits and employment out from under immigration,” Mr McLaughlin said.

The party is yet to distribute its manifesto, but it’s clear Caymanian employment tops the agenda as we approach the 24th May general elections.

“We are going to insist on more transparent advertising so they cannot advertise one thing down here and another thing over there overseas,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Mr McLaughlin has described Caymanian unemployment as the Achilles heel of his administration.

“We have to find a way to ensure that there is fairer treatment of Caymanians applying for jobs and that they are not being held to standards to which persons on work permit are not,” the Premier said.

The Progressives party presented its candidates and for the first time Kurt Tibbetts was not among them. However, Cayman Brac East candidate Juliana O’Connor -Connolly, a former UDP deputy chairman, urged supporters not to get vex over Mr. Tibbetts’ absence.

“It ain’t no place for that in this election,” Mrs O’Connor-Connolly said.

Over 600 attended the launch at the AL Thompson car park, a sign election season is in full swing.

The Progressives head to West Bay public beach tonight as the party continues its national campaign.

