Rape trial begins

An emotional testimony today as the victim in a 2014 rape case breaks down in tears recounting details of her alleged attack before a five member jury.

It was day one of the trial in which Rohan Gidarsing is accused of raping the woman in a hotel room.

Senior Crown Council Candia James opened the Crown’s case against Mr. Gidarsing, and questioned the alleged victim about the night in question.

She testified that the accused told her they were going to a private party in a hotel room, but when they arrived at the hotel, there was no party.

She said she was intoxicated from earlier that night and was lying on the hotel bed when Mr. Gidarsing told her that he liked her and began to touching her, but she resisted his advances, Mr Gidarsing has pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues tomorrow.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

