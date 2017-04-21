C3 Pure Fibre
Rape trial continues

April 20, 2017
Philipp Richter
To the courts, where the trial for Rohan Gidarsingh, a man who is accused of rape continued today.

The defendant says Mr. Gidarsing raped her in a hotel room in 2014.

She took the stand today as the defense questioned  her statement given in court Wednesday.

Defense attorney Amelia Fosuhene questioned the victim’s statement in attempts to establish that the alleged rape was actually consensual sex.

The victim said there was nothing consensual about the night in question.

Day three of the five-day trial begins tomorrow.

 

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

