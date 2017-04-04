RCIPS net 11 drunk drivers in weekend exercises

Police over the weekend arrested 11 people for driving under the influence one of 30 weekend arrests in all.

According to the police 11 arrests for DUI are about twice as many as usual.

Police say they don’t believe more people were driving drunk, but that their enforcement strategies netted more law-breakers.

Among the other arrests; eight for assaults causing actual bodily harm, five for warrants, two for threatening offences and one each for wounding, assaulting police, possession of an imitation firearm and possession of ganja.

