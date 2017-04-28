Red Bay candidates go head to head on the issues

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin Independent Dr Frank Mcfield and the CDP Denniston Tibbetts were in the hot seat last night (27 April) as the Chamber candidate forum rolled into Red Bay.

Mary Miller hall is no boxing ring, but jabs were traded as Red Bay candidates Dr Mcfield, Premier McLaughlin and Mr Tibbetts squared off

“It is my understanding that he (Mr McLaughlin) has not visited the prison one time in the last four years,” Dr McField said, to which Mr McLaughlin retorted, “Dr McField is wrong. He has been minister of prisons before and he did not do a good job then I hope he will do a better job the next time around.”

The testy exchange between the candidates came when shared their portfolio preferences.. Dr McField staked his claim over prisons, while Mr McLaughlin aimed for premiership and education. As for Mr Tibbetts, “I like challenges and I like dealing with people so community affairs would probably be the one I choose.”

Another hot button topic in Cayman is unemployment and the question being why with major developments are there more work permits and more Caymanians without jobs.

“Some Caymanians are bloody lazy …excuse the French… bloody lazy ’cause I have experienced it in my own business, but they can be trained, they can be retrained,” Mr Tibbetts said.

“I have had employers tell me we do not have the money to invest in training that’s not our responsibility, that is the responsibility of government. That attitude has to change,” the Premier said.

“They might have balanced the book but they have not balanced this whole phenomenon that we have in the country that more is going out than is coming in or that is remaining here,” Dr McField said.

A push for district councils was also made at the forum, something all three agreed there’s a need for but with conditions.

“I would support the idea of district councils that they are choosing along the lines that they were originaly suggested using the same districts we had before,” Dr McField said.

“I do share Dr Franks concerns about how we actually structure those district councils so they do not actually simply become an extension of the Goverment or a political tool,” Mr McLaughlin said.

“I would definitely support the creation of a council, but it would be incorporated with what exists know,” Mr Tibbetts said.

The candidates also tackled dealing with immigration challenges preserving Cayman culture and addressing infrastructure woes in Red Bay.

