RFP issued for 18 vendor spaces in new airport terminal

April 18, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Airports Authority has issued a request for proposals for 18 vendor spaces in the expanded Owen Roberts International Airport.

The concessions break down into three categories: food and beverage, retail, and duty-free.

Businesses are invited to bid on as many individual spaces as they like.

Eligible businesses with 60 percent or more Caymanian ownership and current airport tenants in good standing will get points in the evaluation process.

Interested retailers can log onto the Cayman Islands Government E-Bidding Portal in order to receive proposal documents.

Deadline for submission of bids is 4pm on Friday, 30 June 2017.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community.

