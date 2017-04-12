Royal Chef of Denmark

A chef who cooks for Denmark’s Royal family was in Grand Cayman to prepare a feast fit for a king.

Last week at the Bistro restaurant, Chef May Bach Wolderslund prepared a unique seven course menu, from kale dishes, all grown locally, to tuna dipped in sugar and vinegar and red snapper with ochra.

But what surprised Chef May during her visit was the quality of food produced by Cayman’s farmers.

“We went to see his fields and all the vegetables that was growing and that was amazing because you have amazing good local fresh products right here on the island and that I am pretty amazed about because I heard that everything was flown in, but it isn’t,” said Chef, May Bach Wolderslund.

Chef May has been cooking for Princess Benediktes Court of Denmark for the past four years.

