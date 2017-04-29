RSPL broadcast pulled

Title sponsors of Jamaica’s top-flight football league, Red Stripe, says it’s pulling broadcast coverage of the league’s matches due to ongoing issues with the clubs’ association.

There will be no live broadcasts until further notice.

The league currently is at the second leg of its quarterfinals.

A Red Stripe spokesperson says it will resume coverage when the association resolves its issues.

On Monday, Montego Bay United played with uniforms without the Red Bay logo.

Red Stripe says it remains committed to the league and local football.

