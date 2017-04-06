Tries from Nial O’Driscoll and Johann Fourie helped the RHSW National Selects defeat the Cayman Club Selects 33-25 in South Sound this past weekend.
Rugby: RHSW National Selects defeat Cayman Club Selects
April 5, 2017
Jordan Armenise
