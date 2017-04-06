Rugby: Under-16’s head to England

Cayman’s Under-16’s will head to Northern England to play a series of games in Cumbria this week.

The team will play three games, 9 April versus KO Macclesfield Rugby Club, 10 April versus Durham City RFC , and 11 April versus Wharfedale Rugby.

Coach Edward Westin added the head of rugby at Sedbergh School where they will be staying is also with the England Under-16 coach, and will be running the first training session with the team as well as scouting the potential within the squad.

