Rundown 2017 soon come!

April 25, 2017
Mario Grey
Living in the Cayman Islands today is fascinating in every way and with Rundown 2017 ready to go for another satirical year in comedy organisers and cast are gearing up for the stage.

Director at the Cayman National Cultural Foundation CNCF Henry Muttoo said this year’s show is all about challenging political dialogue often heard in the community throughout the year and said despite working with a script things change to match the climate.

“Obviously shows like these are organic it’s not a script that has been written and produced before when you are creating a new piece of work things change and they change quite rapidly in the build up process,” Mr. Muttoo explained.

The first performance will take place in Grand Cayman Thursday (27 April) at the Harquail Theatre.

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

