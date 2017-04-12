C3 Pure Fibre
Sailing: McDermott, Rankine at the RBDF

April 11, 2017
Jordan Armenise
There were 14 sailors in total competing with 12 male and 2 female at the RBDF Youth Laser Nationals in Nassau, Bahamas.

Cayman’s Andreas McDermott  started out in first place after day one, but coach Raphael Harvey said conditions were light and shift on the second day, overall McDermott sailed himself to 5th place.

For the girls, it was Allena Rankine representing Cayman, again one of only two girls in the competition, Rankine, placed first on day one, and at the end of day two, she was able to capture 2nd overall.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

