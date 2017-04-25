Savannah candidates tackle sexual and domestic violence issues

Progressives’ candidate Heather Bodden and independent Kent McTaggart had the stage to themselves last week during the Chamber’s Savannah forum.

Noticeably absent, six-term representative and independent candidate Anthony Eden.

Ms. Bodden and Mr. McTaggart touched on a range of issues, from the work permit system, to waste management, to animal welfare. The two even weighed in on issues of sexual and domestic violence.

“I’m also a very big proponent of a sex offender registry, because it can’t go under the radar any longer, so how to format this is very important for me, but I’d really like to see that come to fruition,” said Mr. McTaggart.

“A safe house has now been constructed from that motion that I piloted in 1998, which was for battered women and children, and today that is a reality,” said Ms. Bodden.

Afterward, Ms. Bodden was criticized by some on social media who say she appeared ill-prepared to handle some topics, reading prepared statements at times in response to moderator questions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

