C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Forums/Debates News Politics

Savannah candidates tackle sexual and domestic violence issues

April 24, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Progressives’ candidate Heather Bodden and independent Kent McTaggart had the stage to themselves last week during the Chamber’s Savannah forum.

Noticeably absent, six-term representative and independent candidate Anthony Eden.

Ms. Bodden and Mr. McTaggart touched on a range of issues, from the work permit system, to waste management, to animal welfare. The two even weighed in on issues of sexual and domestic violence.

“I’m also a very big proponent of a sex offender registry, because it can’t go under the radar any longer, so how to format this is very important for me, but I’d really like to see that come to fruition,” said Mr. McTaggart.

“A safe house has now been constructed from that motion that I piloted in 1998, which was for battered women and children, and today that is a reality,” said Ms. Bodden.

Afterward, Ms. Bodden was criticized by some on social media who say she appeared ill-prepared to handle some topics, reading prepared statements at times in response to moderator questions.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: