Security company seeking vests for officers

Following the shooting of a Security Guard in an armoured truck robbery attempt at Foster’s Food Fair, one security company is taking strides to improve the safety of their officers.

Cayman Security Services have confirmed Thursday (13 April) they are issuing paperwork to the Royal Cayman Islands Police service to request bullet proof vests for their employees.

Company owner Vearon Hamilton said the “licensed vests” are needed to protect his security officers in light of the recent shootings and his security officer Christopher Bainbridge is happy with his employer’s move.

“Cayman Security Services company our boss has decided to apply for the licensed vest because he wants to see his security more protected because of what’s happening today in Cayman it’s different from before so we are seeing more crimes now so that’s why I think it is a good idea,” Mr. Bainbridge said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

