Security officer says no to guns

April 25, 2017
Mario Grey
Local dialogue on arming security guards has caught fire in recent weeks with politicians and security companies weighing in on the matter.

However security guard Rigoberto Bryan said it’s not something he would like to see happen in Cayman.

“Police do a good job in Cayman here you know the police will bring them in to justice sooner or later what we going do with a gun we don’t come here for that and Cayman not prepared for that ,” Mr. Bryan said.

Mr. Bryan said a taser is as far as he would go for protection options however he believes other security measures like bullet-proofing doors would help.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey explains.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

