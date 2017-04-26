Security officer says no to guns

Local dialogue on arming security guards has caught fire in recent weeks with politicians and security companies weighing in on the matter.

However security guard Rigoberto Bryan said it’s not something he would like to see happen in Cayman.

“Police do a good job in Cayman here you know the police will bring them in to justice sooner or later what we going do with a gun we don’t come here for that and Cayman not prepared for that ,” Mr. Bryan said.

Mr. Bryan said a taser is as far as he would go for protection options however he believes other security measures like bullet-proofing doors would help.

Cayman 27's Mario Grey explains.

