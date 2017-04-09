C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Crime News

Shot security guard stable after robbery

April 9, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police also confirm a quantity of cash was taken in the robbery, which occured around 7 p.m. near the airport Foster’s Food Fair.

The security guard was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital. A second guard injured in the incident has been discharged.

No arrests have been made.

It marks the fourth shooting in Cayman this year.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: