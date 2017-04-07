C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News Politics

Solomon calls pension changes ‘ethically and financially wrong’

April 6, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

George Town West candidate Ellio Solomon told Cayman 27 he aims to reverse pension law changes that prevent expats from accessing pensions until age 65.

Mr. Solomon said many workers who came to the islands with the understanding they could take their pension refund with them when they move on are facing a tough choice: stay and lose that cash until they are 65 or leave by the end of 2017 to get the refund in two years time.

“I definitely don’t support the changes that I’ve seen coming from the government in terms of saying these persons will not be allowed to get their pension back,” said the former MLA. “Especially those who came here under a sort of understanding that they be paying for their pension, and be able to get it back after a period of time, I think its just ethically wrong and financially wrong.”

Mr. Solomon said his ‘pension for property’ amendment back in 2011 helped nearly 1,000 families buy or build homes, and is directly responsible for injecting more than $140 million into the economy.

Mr. Solomon is facing Independents Denny Warren, CDP candidate Jonathan Piercy, and Progressive David Wight in the constituency of George Town West.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: