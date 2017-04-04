Still no word on Corned beef ban

It has been almost two weeks since three local supermarkets on island have pulled Brazilian-produced Corned Beef from their shelves.

Hurley’s, Fosters and Kirk supermarkets have confirmed they are still awaiting word from the Department of Environmental Health (D.E.H) as to when the sale of Brazilian manufactured corned beef may return to Cayman’s supermarkets.

The product was first banned in neighbouring Jamaica where Authorities in the country said the product is believed to contain spoiled meat.

In a statement issued to Cayman 27 Foster’s Marketing Manager Julian Foster said ” Some have commented on the timing of the recall as it fell in the middle of our campaign promoting corned beef; however, that was just very unfortunate timing,” Mr. Foster explained.

Cayman 27 is awaiting comment from the D.E.H. in regards to when the ban will be lifted.

