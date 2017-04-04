C3 Pure Fibre
Elections
News

Still no word on Corned beef ban

April 3, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

It has been almost two weeks since three local supermarkets on island have pulled Brazilian-produced Corned Beef from their shelves.

Hurley’s, Fosters and Kirk supermarkets have confirmed they are still awaiting word from the Department of Environmental Health (D.E.H) as to when the sale of Brazilian manufactured corned beef may return to Cayman’s supermarkets.

The product was first banned in neighbouring Jamaica where Authorities in the country said the product is believed to contain spoiled meat.

In a statement issued to Cayman 27 Foster’s Marketing Manager Julian Foster said ” Some have commented on the timing of the recall as it fell in the middle of our campaign promoting corned beef; however, that was just very unfortunate timing,” Mr. Foster explained.

Cayman 27 is awaiting comment from the D.E.H. in regards to when the ban will be lifted.

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: