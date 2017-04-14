C3 Pure Fibre
Suspect held in armoured truck robbery

April 13, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
It appears police continue to make progress in their hunt for two men behind Saturday’s (April 8) shooting and robbery outside the Foster’s Food Fair airport branch.
According to media reports police arrested one man in connection with the heist after a raid.
E-mails sent to police today asking if any other arrests have been made or if any charges laid in relation to Saturday’s incident were not returned.

