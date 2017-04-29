C3 Pure Fibre
Suspect held in Good Friday sex attack

April 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police yesterday (27 April) released details on an alleged rape that happened nearly two weeks ago.

According to police a 30-year-old West Bay man is in custody for what they’re calling a serious indecent assault that happened on April 14th.

Police say a 28-year-old woman reported being picked up by a stranger driving a truck in the early hours of Good Friday on West Bay road.

Police say the woman was then sexually assaulted.

After lengthy inquiries the West Bay man was arrested on Thursday (28 April) on suspicion of rape.

He remains in custody pending an interview and forensic tests.

Questions sent to police inquiring about the length of time it took to report the incident were not returned.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

