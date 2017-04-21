C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Sports

Swimmers return from CARIFTA

April 20, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The most successful amateur swim team in CIASA history returned to Cayman late Thursday afternoon after winning 50 total medals at the 2017 Carifta Championships in Nassau, Bahamas.

Cayman finished with 50 medals including 16 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze.

Top performers from the games for girls 11-12 were Avery Lambert who finished 3rd overall, and was Cayman’s 2nd highest medalist with 8 total.

For boys 11-12 Corey Frederick-Westerborg finished 2nd in his division and finished with 5 medals total for Cayman including 3 gold.

Alison Jackson finished 3rd overall amongst girls 13-14, she came home with 5 medals total and also won the best swim for the tournament with her record setting 100 meter freestyle swim in the prelimins.

Lauren Hew had a huge tournament, finishing first for girls 15-17 as she finished with 11 medals total including 6 gold medals.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: