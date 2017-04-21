Swimmers return from CARIFTA

The most successful amateur swim team in CIASA history returned to Cayman late Thursday afternoon after winning 50 total medals at the 2017 Carifta Championships in Nassau, Bahamas.

Cayman finished with 50 medals including 16 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze.

Top performers from the games for girls 11-12 were Avery Lambert who finished 3rd overall, and was Cayman’s 2nd highest medalist with 8 total.

For boys 11-12 Corey Frederick-Westerborg finished 2nd in his division and finished with 5 medals total for Cayman including 3 gold.

Alison Jackson finished 3rd overall amongst girls 13-14, she came home with 5 medals total and also won the best swim for the tournament with her record setting 100 meter freestyle swim in the prelimins.

Lauren Hew had a huge tournament, finishing first for girls 15-17 as she finished with 11 medals total including 6 gold medals.

