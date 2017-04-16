Swimming: 13 and counting for Cayman

Cayman swimmers are off to an incredible start at the 2017 CARIFTA Championships in Nassau, winning 13 total medals on the first day of competition including gold medals from both Lauren Hew and Corey Frederick-Westerborg, 3 silver medals and 8 bronze medals.

Below are all of the results from day one:

APRIL 15 th – DAY ONE – FINALS 800m Freestyle NAME PRELIMS FINAL TIME 13-14 Ria Plunkett 9.37.28 9.40.82 BRONZE 15-17 Sam Bailey 9.45.11 9.38.88 BRONZE 1500m Freestyle 13-14 Zachary Moore 17.36.99 17.23.61 SILVER 15-17 John Bodden 16.45.66 16.46.33 BRONZE Alex Dakers 17.12.30 17.07.15 6TH 200m Breaststroke NAME PRELIMS FINAL TIME 11.-12 Female Stephanie Royston 3.07.86 3.11.22 8TH Male Corey Frederick-Westerborg 2.46.30 2.45.48 5TH 13-14 Female Sabine Ellison 2.49.98 2.50.27 BRONZE 15-17 Female Ella Plunkett 2.55.30 2.58.25 6TH 50m Backstroke NAME PRELIMS FINAL TIME 11.-12 Female Avery Lambert 33.5 32.97 BRONZE Sophie Ackerley 34.12 34.91 8TH 13-14 Female Alison Jackson 32.12 1.93 5TH Male Zacharay Moore 29.77 29.21 BRONZE 15-17 Female Lauren Hew 30.7 30.53 GOLD Ella Plunkett 32.22 32.18 8TH 100M Butterfly NAME PRELIMS FINAL TIME 11.-12 Female Stephanie Royston 1.11.75 1.12.17 7TH Male Corey Frederick-Westerborg 1.04.51 1.04.69 GOLD 15-17 Female Lauren Hew 1.06.08 1.05.52 BRONZE 4x100m Freestyle Relay NAME PRELIMS FINAL TIME 11.-12 Female Avery Lambert 4.20.44 SILVER Stepahine Royston Raya Embury-Brown Kyra Rabess Male Corey Frederick-Westerborg 4.19.20 6th Stefano Bonati Jackson Hayward-Crouch Finn Bishop 13-14 Female Ria Plunkett 4.12.00 BRONZE Emily Link Sabine Ellison Alison Jackson Male Zachary Moore 3.59.23 6TH Jordan Crooks Ethan Smith Jake Bailey 15-17 Female Lauren Hew 4.05.29 SILVER Samantha Bailey Sarah Jackson Ella Plunkett Male Jonathan Key 3.41.51 6TH Eddie Weber Rory Barrett John Bodden MEDAL TABLE INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY TOTAL Gold 2 2 Silver 1 2 3 Bronze 7 1 8 13

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

