Swimming: 2 days, 25 medals

Cayman swimmers are tearing it up at the 2017 CARIFTA Championships, adding to their 13 medal performance from day one with 12 more medals on day two, this time with 6 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze, giving them 25 medals in total.

Cayman now has 8 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals for the entire CARIFTA Championships with two more days of competition to go.

Here are all the winners from day two:

50m Butterfly

11-12 Boys Corey Frederick-Westerborg SILVER

100m Backstroke

11-12 Girls Avery Lambert GOLD

15-17 Girls Lauren Hew GOLD

100m Backstroke

11-12 Girls Avery Lambert GOLD

15-17 Girls Lauren Hew GOLD

200m Freestyle

11-12 Girls Avery Lambert SILVER

11-12 Boys Corey Frederick-Westerborg GOLD

13-14 Girls Alison Jackson GOLD

13-14 Boys Zachary Moore SILVER

15-17 Girls Lauren Hew GOLD

400M IM

11-12 Girls Avery Lambert SILVER

13-14 Girls Sabine Ellison SILVER

15-17 Boys Eddie Weber tied BRONZE

4 X 100M MEDLEY RELAY

11-12 Girls: Avery Lambert, Sophie Ellison, Stephanie Royston, Raya Embury-Brown GOLD

Here are all the times and results from day two:

APRIL 16 – DAY TWO – PRELIMS 200M Freestyle NAME SEED TIME FINAL TIME 11.-12 Female Avery Lambert 2.15.27 2.13.88 SILVER Male Corey Frederick-Westerborg 2.10.35 2.08.96 GOLD 13-14 Female Ria Plunkett 2.15.27 2.14.51 4TH Alison Jackson 2.14.31 2.11.57 GOLD Male Zachary Moore 2.06.07 2.03.95 SILVER 15-17 Female Lauren Hew 2.11.70 2.05.98 GOLD Samantha Bailey 2.13.96 2.15.61 8TH Male Eddie Weber 2.00.04 50M Butterfly NAME SEED TIME FINAL TIME 11.-12 Male Corey Frederick-Westerborg 29.26 28.81 SILVER 100M Backstroke NAME SEED TIME FINAL TIME 11.-12 Female Avery Lambert 1.13.07 1.11.63 GOLD 13-14 Female Alison Jackson 1.12.13 1.11.59 7TH Male Zachary Moore 1.05.07 1.05.55 5TH 15-17 Female Lauren Hew 1.05.94 1.05.98 GOLD 400M IM NAME SEED TIME FINAL TIME 11.-12 Female Stephanie Royston 5.43.74 5.38.01 4TH Avery Lambert 5.49.71 5.28.72 SILVER Male Finn Bishop 5.33.60 5.32.90 7TH Jackson Haywood-Crouch 5.46.90 5.49.05 11TH 13-14 Female Ria Plunkett 5.23.13 5.33.52 7TH Sabine Ellison 5.26.79 5.20.51 SILVER Male Jake Bailey 5.20.76 5.12.97 7TH 15-17 Female Samantha Bailey 5.14.07 5.19.72 4TH Male John Bodden 4.51.81 5.05.71 10TH Eddie Weber 4.57.82 4.49.19. TIED BRONZE 4 x 100M Medley Relay NAME SEED TIME FINAL TIME 11.-12 Female Avery Lambert 4.55.03 GOLD Sophie Ellison Stephanie Royston Raya Embury-Brown Male Stefano Bonati 4.52.04 6TH Corey Frederick-Westerborg Finn Bishop Jackson Haywood-Crouch 13-14 Female Emily Link 4.42.95 4TH Sabine Ellison Holly Stradling Alison Jackson Male Zachary Moore 4.41.44 7TH Jake Bailey Jordan Crooks Ethan Smith 15-17 Female Lauren Hew 4.41.70 5TH Ella Plunkett Samantha Bailey Sarah Jackson

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

