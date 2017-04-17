C3 Pure Fibre
Swimming: 2 days, 25 medals

April 17, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman swimmers are tearing it up at the 2017 CARIFTA Championships, adding to their 13 medal performance from day one with 12 more medals on day two, this time with 6 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze, giving them 25 medals in total.

Cayman now has 8 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals for the entire CARIFTA Championships with two more days of competition to go.

Here are all the winners from day two:

50m Butterfly
11-12 Boys Corey Frederick-Westerborg SILVER

100m Backstroke
11-12 Girls Avery Lambert GOLD
15-17 Girls Lauren Hew GOLD

100m Backstroke
11-12 Girls Avery Lambert GOLD
15-17 Girls Lauren Hew GOLD

200m Freestyle
11-12 Girls Avery Lambert SILVER
11-12 Boys Corey Frederick-Westerborg GOLD
13-14 Girls Alison Jackson GOLD
13-14 Boys Zachary Moore SILVER
15-17 Girls Lauren Hew GOLD

400M IM
11-12 Girls Avery Lambert SILVER
13-14 Girls Sabine Ellison SILVER
15-17 Boys Eddie Weber tied BRONZE

4 X 100M MEDLEY RELAY
11-12 Girls: Avery Lambert, Sophie Ellison, Stephanie Royston, Raya Embury-Brown GOLD

Here are all the times and results from day two:

APRIL 16 – DAY TWO – PRELIMS
200M Freestyle NAME SEED TIME FINAL TIME
11.-12
Female Avery Lambert 2.15.27 2.13.88 SILVER
Male Corey Frederick-Westerborg 2.10.35 2.08.96 GOLD
13-14
Female Ria Plunkett 2.15.27 2.14.51 4TH
Alison Jackson 2.14.31 2.11.57 GOLD
Male Zachary Moore 2.06.07 2.03.95 SILVER
15-17
Female Lauren Hew 2.11.70 2.05.98 GOLD
Samantha Bailey 2.13.96 2.15.61 8TH
Male Eddie Weber 2.00.04
50M Butterfly NAME SEED TIME FINAL TIME
11.-12
Male Corey Frederick-Westerborg 29.26 28.81 SILVER
100M Backstroke NAME SEED TIME FINAL TIME
11.-12
Female Avery Lambert  1.13.07 1.11.63 GOLD
13-14
Female Alison Jackson 1.12.13 1.11.59 7TH
Male Zachary Moore 1.05.07 1.05.55 5TH
15-17
Female Lauren Hew 1.05.94 1.05.98 GOLD
400M IM NAME SEED TIME FINAL TIME
11.-12
Female Stephanie Royston 5.43.74 5.38.01 4TH
Avery Lambert 5.49.71 5.28.72 SILVER
Male Finn Bishop 5.33.60 5.32.90 7TH
Jackson Haywood-Crouch 5.46.90 5.49.05 11TH
13-14
Female Ria Plunkett 5.23.13 5.33.52 7TH
Sabine Ellison 5.26.79 5.20.51 SILVER
Male Jake Bailey 5.20.76 5.12.97 7TH
15-17
Female Samantha Bailey 5.14.07 5.19.72 4TH
Male John Bodden 4.51.81 5.05.71 10TH
Eddie Weber 4.57.82 4.49.19. TIED BRONZE
4 x 100M Medley Relay NAME SEED TIME FINAL TIME
11.-12
Female Avery Lambert 4.55.03 GOLD
Sophie Ellison
Stephanie Royston
Raya Embury-Brown
Male Stefano Bonati 4.52.04 6TH
Corey Frederick-Westerborg
Finn Bishop
Jackson Haywood-Crouch
13-14
Female Emily Link 4.42.95 4TH
Sabine Ellison
Holly Stradling
Alison Jackson
Male Zachary Moore 4.41.44 7TH
Jake Bailey
Jordan Crooks
Ethan Smith
15-17
Female Lauren Hew 4.41.70 5TH
Ella Plunkett
Samantha Bailey
Sarah Jackson

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

