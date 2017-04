We sit down with CIASA President Michael Lockwood to get his thoughts on the incredible performance by Cayman’s swimmers at the 2017 CARIFTA Championships in Nassau, Bahamas.

Cayman currently has 37 medals with two more days of competition.

Leading the way is Lauren Hew with 4 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze, followed by Avery Lambert: 2 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze and Corey Frederick Westerborg with 3 gold and 1 silver.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print