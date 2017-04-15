Swimming: Day One CARIFTA update

Thirteen of Cayman’s swimmers have advanced to the finals of their respective events at the 2017 CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Nassau, Bahamas. Ria Plunkett, John Bodden and Alex Dakers will swim in the 800m and 1500m timed finals this evening. Below is a complete list of results so far:
|
|APRIL 15 – DAY ONE – PRELIMS
|800m Freestyle
|NAME
|SEED TIME
|FINAL TIME
|Q
|13-14
|Ria Plunkett
|9.37.28
|Q
|15-17
|Sam Bailey
|9.45.11
|9.38.88
|1500m Freestyle
|13-14
|Zachary Moore
|17.36.99
|17.23.61
|15-17
|John Bodden
|16.45.66
|Q
|Alex Dakers
|17.12.30
|Q
|200m Breaststroke
|NAME
|SEED TIME
|FINAL TIME
|Q
|11.-12
|Female
|Sophie Ellison
|3.06.26
|3.09.52
|Stephanie Royston
|3.06.48
|3.07.86
|Q
|Male
|Corey Frederick-Westerborg
|2.48.44
|2.46.30
|Q
|Jackson Haywood-Crouch
|3.00.32
|13-14
|Female
|Sabine Ellison
|2.53.26
|2.49.98
|Q
|15-17
|Female
|Ella Plunkett
|2.49.85
|2.55.30
|Q
|50m Backstroke
|NAME
|SEED TIME
|FINAL TIME
|Q
|11.-12
|Female
|Avery Lambert
|33.52
|33.5
|Q
|Sophie Ackerley
|36.58
|34.12
|Q
|Male
|Stefano Bonati
|35.98
|35.56
|Ethan Smith
|37.41
|33.87
|13-14
|Female
|Alison Jackson
|31.85
|32.12
|Q
|Emily Link
|33.87
|33.28
|Male
|Zacharay Moore
|29.28
|29.77
|Q
|Jordan Crooks
|29.68
|31.5
|15-17
|Female
|Lauren Hew
|29.46
|30.7
|Q
|Ella Plunkett
|31.17
|32.22
|Q
|Male
|Liam Henry
|31.89
|30.24
|100M Butterfly
|NAME
|SEED TIME
|FINAL TIME
|Q
|11.-12
|Female
|Stephanie Royston
|1.13.56
|1.11.75
|Q
|Allyson Belfonte
|1.15.42
|1.15.81
|Male
|Corey Frederick-Westerborg
|1.07.42
|1.04.51
|Q
|Finn Bishop
|1.15.20
|1.10.94
|13-14
|Female
|Alison Jackson
|1.11.76
|1.12.47
|Holly Stradling
|1.11.93
|1.12.63
|Male
|Jordan Crooks
|1.04.01
|1.04.34
|Jake Bailey
|1.07.63
|1.05.18
|15-17
|Female
|Lauren Hew
|1.08.83
|1.06.08
|Q
|Sarah Jackson
|1.11.51
|1.10.88
|Male
|Rory Barrett
|59.51
|1.00.24
