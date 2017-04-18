Swimming: Make it 37 medals for Cayman

After three days of competition, Cayman continued it’s dominance at the 2017 CARIFTA Championships is Nassau, Bahamas winning another 12 medals on day three for a total of 37 medals with one more day of competition to go.

Here are the winners from day three:

Gold

Stephanie Royston Girls 11-12 200m butterfly

Ali Jackson in the Girls 13-14 100m freestyle

Lauren Hew in the Girls 15-17 100m freestyle

Corey Frederick-Westerborg in the Boys 11-12 100m freestyle

Note: Alison Jackson also set a new CARIFTA record in the Girls 13-14 100m freestyle with 58.22 seconds.

Silver

Frederick-Westerborg Boys 11-12 200m individual medley, while

Lauren Hew Girls 15-17 200m individual medley before teaming up with

Lauren Hew Sam Bailey, Sarah Jackson and Ella Plunkett Girls 15-17 800m freestyle relay

Alison Jackson, Ria Plunkett, Holly Stradling and Sabine Ellison Girls 13-14 800m freestyle relay

Jonathan Key, Eddie Weber, Rory Barrett and John Bodden Boys 800m freestyle relay

Bronze

Avery Lambert Girls 11-12 200m IM,

Sabine Ellison Girls 13-14 200m IM

​CAYMAN ISLANDS MEDAL TABLE

GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTALS DAY ONE 2 3 8 13 DAY TWO 6 5 1 12 DAY THREE 4 5 3 12 DAY FOUR OPEN WATER 12 13 12 37

