Teens, 23-year-old charged for October Brac brawl

Three men, including two teenagers, now face charges after a bar brawl that left a 77-year-old man nursing broken bones.
A 17 and 19-year old, both of Cayman Brac, were charged along with a 23-year-old George Town man for the incident.
They face charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
The attack occurred on 17th October at the Coral Island Club bar.
The 77-year-old man was beaten and sustained a broken wrist and broken finger.
The men will appear in court on Cayman Brac on April 27th.
