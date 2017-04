Roger Federer continued his recent mastery of Rafa Nadal when he beat his great rival 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday.

Federer improved to 19-1 this year, his only loss was at the hands of Russian Evgeny Donskoy in the second round in Dubai.

Federer says he will skip the clay court season to rest but will probably play the French Open while Rafa Nadal is looking forward to upcoming clay season and expecting to win.

